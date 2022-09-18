Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lowered by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 0.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.66. 728,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,269. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.02 and its 200-day moving average is $397.41. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.