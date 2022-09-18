UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $4,263.32 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

