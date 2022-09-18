UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

