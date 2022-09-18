United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

