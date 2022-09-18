United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.90-1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

