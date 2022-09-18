Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 455,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 99,686 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 389,407 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

