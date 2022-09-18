Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
