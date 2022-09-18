Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 19,815,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

