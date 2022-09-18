Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 16.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.18. 1,103,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

