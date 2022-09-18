Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $232.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

