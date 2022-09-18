Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $232.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

