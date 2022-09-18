Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.