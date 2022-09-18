Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. 4,966,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.