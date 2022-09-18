Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wedmont Private Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $194.63. 4,966,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

