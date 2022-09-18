VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 275 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 562,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

