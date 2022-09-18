Vigilare Wealth Management Has $244,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

