Vigilare Wealth Management Has $474,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 611.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 370.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.78. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

