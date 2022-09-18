Vigilare Wealth Management Has $792,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

