Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,149.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.