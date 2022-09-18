Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.