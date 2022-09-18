Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $56,531,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of KO stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.