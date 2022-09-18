Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,844 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $144.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

