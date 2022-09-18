Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SOXX stock opened at $354.17 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.61.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

