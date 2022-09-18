Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.10. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 3.00 and a twelve month high of 12.38.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter worth $266,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

