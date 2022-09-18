Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

VWE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 7.86.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 3.00 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

