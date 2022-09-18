Viper Protocol (VIPER) Price Down 78.4% Over Last Week

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the dollar. Viper Protocol has a total market capitalization of $177,116.16 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00110854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00852016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Viper Protocol

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

