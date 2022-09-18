Wall Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wall Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.