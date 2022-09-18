Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 27,574 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

NYSE GPN opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

