Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.28. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

