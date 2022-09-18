Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,682 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,682 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,122,000 after purchasing an additional 159,279 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 404,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $164.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

