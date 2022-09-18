Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,555 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 515,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,533. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

