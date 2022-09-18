Wedmont Private Capital Has $798,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,096. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.44.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

