Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.48 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.68. 3,743,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,896. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $165.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.