Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,914 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.



SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

