Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $179,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FMB opened at $49.99 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

