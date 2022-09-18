Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,925 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

