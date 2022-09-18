West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.