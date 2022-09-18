West Oak Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

