West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $227.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

