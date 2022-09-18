West Oak Capital LLC Sells 65 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $247.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.