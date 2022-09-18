West Oak Capital LLC Sells 825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.