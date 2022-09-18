Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.25. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

