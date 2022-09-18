Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

