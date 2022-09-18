X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,491.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00161418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00744945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00588362 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00255504 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

