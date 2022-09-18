X World Games (XWG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $3.30 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X World Games has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X World Games alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X World Games is xwg.games/#.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends. $XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.Telegram | Discord | Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X World Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X World Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X World Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.