Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.47.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King upped their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

