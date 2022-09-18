xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Tops $234,131.25

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $234,131.25 and approximately $290.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00652577 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. The official website for xRhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium is a crypto commodity. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. xRhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce xRhodium's use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.