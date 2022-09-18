Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as low as C$2.49. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 213,769 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on YGR. Cormark raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$222.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

