Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $217,346.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.