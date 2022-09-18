YooShi Market Capitalization Achieves $41.42 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $41.42 million and $635,058.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

